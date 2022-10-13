CDbio Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $683,142.00 (MCD)

CDbio (MCD) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One CDbio token can currently be bought for about $2.36 or 0.00012596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CDbio has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. CDbio has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $683,142.00 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,115.14 or 0.27315711 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010669 BTC.

CDbio Profile

CDbio’s genesis date was January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for CDbio is www.cdbio.global. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CDbio Token Trading

CDbio (MCD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CDbio has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CDbio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CDbio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

