CC Japan Income & Growth Trust (LON:CCJI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI – Get Rating) shares fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 131.47 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 132.75 ($1.60). 70,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 134,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133 ($1.61).

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 141.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 143.91. The company has a market capitalization of £178.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,655.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider June Aitken purchased 372 shares of CC Japan Income & Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £554.28 ($669.74).

About CC Japan Income & Growth Trust

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

