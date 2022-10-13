CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the September 15th total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,607,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CBD of Denver Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CBDD traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,891,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,646,891. CBD of Denver has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
CBD of Denver Company Profile
