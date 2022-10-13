Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood Sells 930 Shares

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) insider Thomas W. Hawkeswood sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $72,037.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.20. The stock had a trading volume of 880,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,515. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $140.55.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Catalent by 9.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at $195,690,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in Catalent during the first quarter valued at $141,032,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Catalent by 15.3% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,265,000 after acquiring an additional 929,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Catalent by 20.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,232,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,424,000 after acquiring an additional 887,520 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
