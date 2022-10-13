Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.56, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.21. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $283.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,681,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,553,633.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,431,168.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,681,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,553,633.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,600 shares of company stock worth $3,079,431 in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,747,000 after purchasing an additional 414,539 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 561.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 432,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,399,000 after purchasing an additional 366,675 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,372,000 after purchasing an additional 352,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 534.1% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 395,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,694,000 after purchasing an additional 333,402 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

