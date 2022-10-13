Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU) Short Interest Up 6,300.0% in September

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 6,300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Growth Co. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RENEU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter worth about $14,985,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter worth about $10,020,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter worth about $6,012,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II in the second quarter worth about $4,561,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,509,000.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,004. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.05. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.37.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

