Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TASTGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of TAST stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. 2,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,200. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TASTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $441.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.22 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 20.21% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 58.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 36,101 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 58.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 55,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

