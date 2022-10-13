Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 136,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,070,560 shares.The stock last traded at $6.28 and had previously closed at $6.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from GBX 874 ($10.56) to GBX 824 ($9.96) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
Carnival Co. & Stock Down 2.2 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Palliser Capital UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 65.1% in the first quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 103,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 40,688 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 191.4% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
