Carl B. Marbach Sells 1,000 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TOL traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.87. 1,951,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,400. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.53. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 472.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,840,000 after buying an additional 1,383,812 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,949,000 after acquiring an additional 793,239 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $29,719,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,512,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,176,000 after acquiring an additional 573,880 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

