CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stock Position Reduced by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.7% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 168,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 368.0% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 55,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.09. 14,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 233.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,571.43%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

