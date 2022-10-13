Cardano Trading Down 13.9% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion and $519.38 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,286.98 or 0.06738163 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00081506 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00030306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00059602 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000528 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015976 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00025846 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000333 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,026,102,955 coins and its circulating supply is 34,279,053,379 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Cardano has a current supply of 35,007,351,299.341 with 34,279,085,958.978 in circulation. The last known price of Cardano is 0.39236043 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 578 active market(s) with $482,347,089.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

