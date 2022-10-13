Cardano Hits Market Capitalization of $12.52 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001980 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.52 billion and $955.24 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,223.53 or 0.06633740 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00031731 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00081301 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00059863 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000539 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00016006 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00026537 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000337 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001450 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,026,102,955 coins and its circulating supply is 34,279,051,076 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Cardano has a current supply of 35,026,102,954.655 with 34,279,056,821.991 in circulation. The last known price of Cardano is 0.3723774 USD and is down -4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 579 active market(s) with $531,443,543.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

