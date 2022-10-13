CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CapStar Financial to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered CapStar Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

CapStar Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

CSTR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. 4,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

CapStar Financial ( NASDAQ:CSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $30.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CapStar Financial will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CapStar Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 159,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 63,269 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 269.8% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 52,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CapStar Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

