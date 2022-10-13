Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.17. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $53.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter valued at $1,902,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

