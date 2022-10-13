Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) were up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 143,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,074,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CGC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 558.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,081,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,381 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth $3,962,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $1,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,715,000 after buying an additional 273,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $1,583,000. Institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.