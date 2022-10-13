Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) were up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 143,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,074,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.
Several analysts have commented on CGC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.
The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.94.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,081,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,381 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth $3,962,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $1,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,715,000 after buying an additional 273,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $1,583,000. Institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
