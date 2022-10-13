Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives $8.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.40.

Several brokerages have commented on CGC. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,715,000 after acquiring an additional 273,778 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 147.8% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,081,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after buying an additional 1,241,381 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,709,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after buying an additional 353,281 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,049,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 118,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 902,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after buying an additional 199,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

CGC stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $15.96.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 558.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

