CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Update

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the September 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CGRW opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. CannaGrow has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

