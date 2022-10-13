CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Update

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the September 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CannaGrow Price Performance
OTCMKTS CGRW opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. CannaGrow has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09.
About CannaGrow
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CannaGrow (CGRW)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for CannaGrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaGrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.