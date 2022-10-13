Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Plans $0.98 — Dividend

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share on Wednesday, November 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th.

Cango Stock Performance

Shares of CANG stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.43. 213,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,241. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. Cango has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 million. Cango had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 23.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cango will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cango from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cango in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cango by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

See Also

