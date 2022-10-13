Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.93. 21,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.52.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

