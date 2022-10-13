Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $65.16

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.16 and last traded at $65.76, with a volume of 44721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CP. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.
Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97.
Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.02%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% in the third quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 52,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $3,157,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.2% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.