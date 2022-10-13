Canadian National Railway (CNI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) recently:

10/12/2022 – Canadian National Railway is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$152.00 to C$156.00.

10/11/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $138.00 to $124.00.

10/10/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $119.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $129.00 to $109.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $129.00 to $109.00.

9/22/2022 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$166.00 to C$173.00.

9/20/2022 – Canadian National Railway was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/12/2022 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/12/2022 – Canadian National Railway was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $128.00.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CNI stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.95. 1,074,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,641. The stock has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $106.61 and a 12 month high of $137.19.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 38.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 67.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 27,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.