Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Target Price to $48.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EVH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.40.

Evolent Health Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EVH stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolent Health

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $319.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $1,860,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 752,434 shares in the company, valued at $27,998,069.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Evolent Health news, CFO John Paul Johnson sold 18,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $628,783.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,702.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $1,860,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 752,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,998,069.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,910. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth about $1,398,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $1,178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 5.1% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 445,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after buying an additional 21,746 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Further Reading

