Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) to Hold

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$43.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of C$42.00.

TRQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRQ traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 23,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,242. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.45. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 5.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.