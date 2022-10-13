Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$67.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATZ. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aritzia in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$57.00 target price for the company. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$59.50.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ATZ traded up C$1.39 on Thursday, hitting C$50.01. 845,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,754. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$31.67 and a 1-year high of C$60.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.49.

Insider Transactions at Aritzia

Aritzia Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.88, for a total transaction of C$897,512.00.

(Get Rating)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

Featured Articles

