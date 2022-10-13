Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Position Raised by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Camping World worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 66.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 51,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 20,628 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at $271,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at $949,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 196.3% in the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 601,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after buying an additional 398,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Camping World Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Camping World stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $27.64. 10,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,680. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $46.77. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.65.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 47.26%.

Insider Activity at Camping World

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $509,946.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

