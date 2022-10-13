Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Down to $43.21

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.21, but opened at $41.74. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $41.90, with a volume of 2,972 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $913.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.84 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 28.78%. Research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

