Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 664 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Cintas by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.22.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $392.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,039. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $413.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

