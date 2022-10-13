Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 3,070 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.6% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 568.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 32,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Prologis Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $102.19. The stock had a trading volume of 259,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234,232. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.05 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.21.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.