Callahan Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 1.8% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $13,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $810,807,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,964,000 after buying an additional 4,943,494 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after buying an additional 4,402,115 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $200,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 2.2 %

BAM traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.28. The company had a trading volume of 234,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,561. The company has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

