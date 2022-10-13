Callahan Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $4.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.60. 150,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,488. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.26. The company has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.