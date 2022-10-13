Callahan Advisors LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.78. 570,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,581,915. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

