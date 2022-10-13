Callahan Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 4.9% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.46.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $3.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.47. The company had a trading volume of 73,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,516. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

