Callahan Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 1.3% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.05. 1,046,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,988,128. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Bank of America dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

