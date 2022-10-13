Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Down 59.4% in September

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the September 15th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ:CHI opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
