Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Down 59.4% in September

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the September 15th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHI opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 251,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 18.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 54,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 32.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 44.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

