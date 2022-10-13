Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

CDNS stock opened at $147.97 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.12 and its 200-day moving average is $161.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $42,502.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,569.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total value of $9,883,146.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,356,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $42,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,970,569.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,728 shares of company stock valued at $66,201,836 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

