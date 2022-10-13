Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.00

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.01 ($0.02), with a volume of 8000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05 ($0.02).

Byotrol Trading Up 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of £9.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50.

Get Byotrol alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chris Sedwell acquired 113,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,397.23 ($4,104.92).

Byotrol Company Profile

Byotrol plc develops and commercializes infection control and prevention products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Professional and Consumer. The company offers products against coronavirus; medical device cleaning and disinfection products; disinfectant for animal welfare and chlorine tablets; surface disinfection, skin disinfection, instrument and equipment cleaner, odor control, body spill, and chemical mixing station products.

Further Reading

