Burt Wealth Advisors Sells 37,427 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Burt Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,427 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 11.1% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $32,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $800,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,712,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.25. 1,052,729 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.72.

