Burt Wealth Advisors Invests $15.59 Million in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 153,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,587,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 5.4% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,784 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,560,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,169,000 after acquiring an additional 393,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,403,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,311,000 after buying an additional 47,646 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

STIP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.86. 39,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,727. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.52.

