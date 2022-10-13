Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) Shares Gap Down to $7.66

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NASDAQ:BUR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.66, but opened at $7.39. Burford Capital shares last traded at $7.29, with a volume of 206 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

