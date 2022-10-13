BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$28.98 million during the quarter.

