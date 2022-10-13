Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Down 49.7% in September

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the September 15th total of 58,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ BPYPP opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Property Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

