Brokers Set Expectations for East West Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EWBC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

EWBC stock opened at $68.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.67. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,346,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 25,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 44,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1,591.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 44,166 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.