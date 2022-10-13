Brokers Issue Forecasts for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

USB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

NYSE USB opened at $39.11 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

