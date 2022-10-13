Brokerages Set Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) PT at GBX 197.13

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 197.13 ($2.38).

SRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Serco Group from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.08) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.60) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of SRP stock opened at GBX 149.92 ($1.81) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 169.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 166.24. Serco Group has a twelve month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 199 ($2.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Serco Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

