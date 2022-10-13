Brokerages Set IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT at $48.56

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IGIFF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Price Performance

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $41.48.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

IGM Financial Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.4352 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

(Get Rating)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.