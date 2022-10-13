Brokerages Set IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) PT at $48.56

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.56.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IGIFF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.
Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $41.48.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
