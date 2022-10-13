Brokerages Set Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Target Price at $4.29

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRON. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CRON opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.16 and a current ratio of 26.18. Cronos Group has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 115.15%. The firm had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

