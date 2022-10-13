Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Britvic Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $16.26 on Thursday. Britvic has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTVCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Britvic from GBX 845 ($10.21) to GBX 830 ($10.03) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Britvic from GBX 940 ($11.36) to GBX 920 ($11.12) in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $916.67.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

