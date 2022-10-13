BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.33.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BSIG opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $722.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.56.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.01 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 65.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 105.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 424,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 217,994 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 125.1% during the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 44,511 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 33.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 16.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 260,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 36,943 shares in the last quarter.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

(Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

