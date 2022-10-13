Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.10

Shares of Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and traded as low as $13.10. Bridgford Foods shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 9,016 shares.

Bridgford Foods Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $123.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23.

Get Bridgford Foods alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bridgford Foods

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgford Foods stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.82% of Bridgford Foods worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

Further Reading

