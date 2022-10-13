Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Trading 6% Higher

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) traded up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.73 and last traded at $32.50. 23,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 794,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Bread Financial to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.
Bread Financial Stock Up 4.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.97.
Bread Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.07%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bread Financial news, Director Timothy J. Theriault acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.56 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,162.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Bread Financial
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
Read More
